Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

