Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Juniper Networks by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 302,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2%

JNPR opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.