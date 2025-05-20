Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 786,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.43 and a beta of 0.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

