Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 269,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

