Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,476,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 67,338 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,742,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 840,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 557,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $849.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

