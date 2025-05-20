Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $263.99 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average is $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $104,226.90. This represents a 95.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,764 shares of company stock worth $35,671,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

