Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $474,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $32,060,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $29,513,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IonQ by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 698,146 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,550.70. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

