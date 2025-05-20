Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.