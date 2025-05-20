Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $230.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

