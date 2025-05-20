Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avantor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AVTR opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.