Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of COO stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

