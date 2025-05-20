Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
