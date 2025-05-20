Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

