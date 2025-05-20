Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,453 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 248,482 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,201,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 701,478 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,070,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,593,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 267,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BORR opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

