Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brink’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after buying an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brink’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

NYSE BCO opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

