Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,325.12. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $353,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.75%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

