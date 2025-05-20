Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8%

LNG opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

