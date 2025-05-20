Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 184,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,718,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,516,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

