Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $253.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

