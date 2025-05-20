Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.