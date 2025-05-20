Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 40,499 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

