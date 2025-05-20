Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

