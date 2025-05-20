Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,511 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 117,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,958.80. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Music Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

