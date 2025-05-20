Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,640,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,632,000 after acquiring an additional 360,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endeavor Group Stock Up 4.2%
Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
