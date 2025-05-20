Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $460,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.
CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $327.59 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.21 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.96.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total transaction of $289,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,514.56. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $3,093,736 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
