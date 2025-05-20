Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 377.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honest by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $601.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

