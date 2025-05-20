Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

