Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 57,183 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 429.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.57. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

