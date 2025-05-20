Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 61,418 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 566.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

