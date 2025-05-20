Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,821,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 878,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 636,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,422 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $182,423.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,350.99. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $38,829.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $280,981. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.