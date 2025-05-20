Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 146.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $177.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

