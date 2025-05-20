Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,214 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DDD opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.