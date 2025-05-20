Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

