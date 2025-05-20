Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in New Gold by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 945,453 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in New Gold by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,003 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in New Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in New Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $3.90 price target on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.