Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 55,333 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,365 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 131,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $332.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere bought 80,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,397,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,792.64. This represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,140 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

