Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 37,053 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 824,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 307,657 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $27,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,482. The trade was a 25.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 0.9%

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $197.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.19 million.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

