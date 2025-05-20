Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 817,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 780,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 602,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMRE opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

