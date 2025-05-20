Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
Stratasys Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.50. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSYS
Stratasys Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stratasys
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.