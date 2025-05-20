Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 279,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 14.0%

NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

