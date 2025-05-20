Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.15. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. Inseego had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inseego

Inseego Profile

(Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.