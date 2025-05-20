Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

KALV opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.05. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,963,538.70. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,097.67. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

