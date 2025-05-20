Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 12,511 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

