Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 34,947 Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $247.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

