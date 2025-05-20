Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,393 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $591.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

