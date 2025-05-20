Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $218.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHR

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.