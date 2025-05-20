Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cerus by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,961 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 409,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 111,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,301.96. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,500. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,150 shares of company stock valued at $665,210 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Stock Down 0.8%

CERS opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.58. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile



Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

