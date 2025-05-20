Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

MREO stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

