Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $143,000 Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 48,194.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 440,983 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,053,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 436,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

