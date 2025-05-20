Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $176,000 Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,626,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 665,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,520,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,239,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 370,511 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,668.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

