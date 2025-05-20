Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $40,000 Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVC opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -12.27%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

